Bask in the Retro Glow of Photos from Postwar SoCal (and Beyond)

Architectural photographer Julius Shulman (1910-2009) took photos of midcentury California pads that became as famous as the buildings themselves, including homes by John Lautner and Frank Lloyd Wright. The work he captured during his seven-decade career is definitive, and, for newcomers, dense. “Julius Shulman: Modernism Rediscovered,” Taschen’s hefty three-volume chronicle of Shulman’s photos from Southern California and beyond, will be reissued in the U.S. on September 30 with the same amount of glossies, but at a slightly more wieldy scale : 9.8-by-12.4 inches.

All photos by Julius Shulman, courtesy of the Getty Research Institute.