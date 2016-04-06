Paint It Black!

i’m very excited to finally share with you my latest home improvement project! i got up some steely nerve and painted my new house black! i’ve always dreamed of having a black house, and i couldn’t be more thrilled with the way it turned out. i’ve been pinning black houses, inspired by those in scandinavia and denmark, and at long last have one of my very own! i partnered with benjamin moore, whose paints i adore and we went with their paint in aura exterior in flat onyx black 2133-10 (the same shade as my interior doors). the trim was painted in aura exterior grand entrance in satin oxford white 869. i chose these paints because both deliver rich, full color and unprecedented durability — especially exteriors. my house gets a lot of sun in the morning, and aura protects against cracking, peeling, and fading and is also mildew and stain resistant. and, aura exterior is available in thousands of colors.