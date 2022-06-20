SubscribeSign In
Mike used his firm’s two favorite colors interchangeably throughout the building. “We like a Benjamin Moore color called Silver Satin, that’s what you see on all the light surfaces on the buildings,” he says, “then all the dark surfaces are Benjamin Moore Onyx, which is a really wonderful black but that’s not a total black; it has some nice undertones to it.”
Antique furniture, oversize oil paintings, and bombastic statues adorn the common areas, while Art Deco motifs and references carry through in the bedrooms and suites.
Four suites feature a clawfoot bathtub at the center of the room.
The guest rooms embrace one of four color themes: red, yellow, green, and blue.
Ulysses, the name of the new, 116-room hotel by New York firm Ash in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, takes inspiration from a ship that brought Bavarian immigrants to Baltimore at the turn of the century. It also nods to a seminal James Joyce novel of the same name, as well as Odysseus, the hero in an ancient Greek poem of epic adventure.
A kitchen perfect for travel.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
A safe space for the kids.
Introducing
The dining room features double height ceilings and accompanying double height floor-to-ceiling window.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
In a flex room that can be used as both guest space and office, Joshi-Gupta placed a large-scale jaguar wallpaper mural with a velvet sofa and Jonathan Adler lighting.
The home now has a designated foyer, which Joshi-Gupta color-blocked with Farrow and Ball’s “Green Smoke,” to “create a sense of grounding and scale,” says the interior designer.
There are nearly 3,000 glass bricks in the walls running through the lower floor and upper level, where the bedroom is located.
Inside, the narrow footprint presented design challenges, but glass-brick walls and white tile floors keep the interiors bright and sunny.
