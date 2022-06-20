Paint
Mike used his firm’s two favorite colors interchangeably throughout the building. “We like a Benjamin Moore color called Silver Satin, that’s what you see on all the light surfaces on the buildings,” he says, “then all the dark surfaces are Benjamin Moore Onyx, which is a really wonderful black but that’s not a total black; it has some nice undertones to it.”
Ulysses, the name of the new, 116-room hotel by New York firm Ash in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, takes inspiration from a ship that brought Bavarian immigrants to Baltimore at the turn of the century. It also nods to a seminal James Joyce novel of the same name, as well as Odysseus, the hero in an ancient Greek poem of epic adventure.
158 more saves