Collection by Amy Lee

Outdoor Decor Goals

The communal lodge features six nearly identical bedrooms alongside an interior made of exposed concrete, flooring, steel, and brass.
The pergola overlooks the pool with the Baltic Sea in the distance. The couple built the home so that there would be as much outdoor space as indoor space.
Jari and Anna furnished their patio and backyard with pieces from their furniture line, Skargaarden.
