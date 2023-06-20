SubscribeSign In
Collection by Kayt Wolfe

OFF Grid

Eclipse founder Justin Draplin explains his scheme for the 399-square-foot dwellings that include sustainable features such as solar power, in addition to spacious and flexible interiors.
Double glazed patio doors and bedroom window custom manufactured by Velfac.
The rear facade of the steel-clad tiny home has a large window that provides ventilation and an indoor/outdoor connection.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Inspired by the idea of a living organism, Madeiguincho designed a 188-square-foot cabin that collects, stores, and reuses rainwater and produces food and energy.
Solar panels are installed on the sloped roof and help to produce energy for the tiny cabin, which features a large wood deck on the front facade.
In thinking about the worldwide lack of reliable water, sanitation, food, and electricity—and the fact that housing sector contributes more than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions—the Yale Center for Ecosystems in Architecture and the New Haven, Connecticut–based architecture firm Gray Organschi Architecture designed and constructed a 230-square-foot home called the Ecological Living Module (ELM). The construction is a fully off-grid housing prototype that was designed to take advantage of sustainable materials, green technology, and simple construction methods. There's a a rainwater harvesting system, a solar system that provides 100 percent of the building’s energy needs, and a graywater system that irrigates food-producing plants that mark the building’s west facade.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
