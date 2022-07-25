SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alex Tingiris

North Carolina Ideas

View 218 Photos
Living Room fireplace
Living Room fireplace
The couple originally installed a spinning chimney cap, but thanks to faulty manufacturing, it squeaked as it rotated. “But of course it would squeak down the chimney into what is essentially a trumpet,” says Peter. “We had to get a crane in and get into a basket to get the thing off.”
The couple originally installed a spinning chimney cap, but thanks to faulty manufacturing, it squeaked as it rotated. “But of course it would squeak down the chimney into what is essentially a trumpet,” says Peter. “We had to get a crane in and get into a basket to get the thing off.”
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
Kolbe Windows &amp; Doors began in 1946 as a two-brother team based in Wisconsin. Today, it is one of the nation’s leading window and door manufacturers known for superior quality, custom craftsmanship, attention to detail, as well as innovative and unique designs.
Kolbe Windows &amp; Doors began in 1946 as a two-brother team based in Wisconsin. Today, it is one of the nation’s leading window and door manufacturers known for superior quality, custom craftsmanship, attention to detail, as well as innovative and unique designs.
The site and existing driveway were minimally disturbed while relocating the garage and opening up the horizontal sight lines.
The site and existing driveway were minimally disturbed while relocating the garage and opening up the horizontal sight lines.
The ground pool level of the house features a game room, entertaining area, wet bar, and gym for the young family of five.
The ground pool level of the house features a game room, entertaining area, wet bar, and gym for the young family of five.
Floor Plan of Palms Residence by Olson Kundig
Floor Plan of Palms Residence by Olson Kundig
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
The dining table, a custom design by Formwork, and red Non chairs by Komplot complement the addition’s cypress cladding.
The dining table, a custom design by Formwork, and red Non chairs by Komplot complement the addition’s cypress cladding.
Studio Entry Court
Studio Entry Court

198 more saves