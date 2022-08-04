SubscribeSign In
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Chau (left) and Desna (right) lounge on a Timothy Oulton sofa in the living room, which takes inspiration from trendy hotel lobbies that they, as frequent travelers, often encountered. Even the CB2 desk behind them recalls a registration counter—it’s also served as a DJ booth.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
Door hardware is a small design detail, but as with all decor choices, a wise one can effortlessly elevate the overall aesthetic. From hardware style to finish and form, that doorknob you put your hands on every day can really make a statement.
The retreat sits on an exposed high point giving it views of the forest, Bay of Plenty coastline, and city lights of Tauranga in the distance. "This exposure is part of what causes strong winds to buffet it,
Inspired by the Ice Age rock formations found throughout the region, the Meteorite, so named for obvious reasons, is a faceted dwelling designed by Kivi and Tuuli Sotamaa, the brother-and-sister team behind Ateljé Sotamaa.
A prefab home by Dvele.
The ranch-style Casita 850 by MA Modular houses two bedrooms and one bathroom in a finely laid out 850 square feet.
The concrete plinth supports the planters and deck while concealing a foundation of concrete pylons. Both modules were transported to the site from a factory in Utah and installed with a crane.
"Radical sustainability
Planning regulations required a gable roof, which the architects split into four shed roofs carefully designed to respond to heavy snow shed and meet spatial and aesthetic wishes.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
The wood-paneled breezeway serves as a classic Maine “L”, connecting the garage and workshop to the mainhouse and providing a seasonal screened porch for outdoor dining and entertaining. “We use it a lot in the summertime,
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
