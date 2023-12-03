New Builds
New affordable builds in Austin are a good idea for a growing city with to many luxury apartments being built charging excessive rents. Simple is better sometimes and easier on the budget!
Community First! Village is one of the safest neighborhoods in Austin. “Alan Graham, CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, said that in the beginning, people were apprehensive about the community coming in and didn’t know what it would be like,” McKinney says. “It’s turned out to have one of the lowest incidents of crime because everybody is on the same page and takes care of one another.”
McKinney York partnered with BEC Austin, whom they worked with on phase one, to build the micro homes. With phase two, their goal was to make the design “easy enough so that people who weren’t skilled laborers and were volunteers could take the drawing and build one themselves,” McKinney says. “With phase one, the houses were hard to pull off for anyone that wasn’t a carpenter.”
ICON’s 3D-printing construction process, which makes use of robotics, automated material handling, advanced software, and a proprietary concrete, Lavacrete, offers a new way to quickly build homes that are both resilient and beautiful in a price range significantly below comparable conventional approaches.