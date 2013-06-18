Neil Denari: Sustainability at All Scales

We are thrilled to welcome Los Angeles architect Neil Denari principal of NMDA to Dwell on Design on Friday, June 21st for the conversation Sustainability at All Scales. Denari, one of LA's biggest architectural stars, bills his firm as practicing "design at all scales," and we'll be asking him about how he finds ways to incorporate green design into his work, whether a house in Venice or the massive Keelung Harbor Service Project in Taiwan, a commission he won last year.

I first heard Denari speak with architect Thom Mayne about the work of the late illustrator Lebbeus Woods. I was impressed with his candor, sensitivity, and intellect and I knew that we had to have him on the Sustainability Stage at Dwell on Design. In our conversation later this week we'll touch on how to scale up ideas of sustainability, how far architects can really push clients, cities, and utilities, and how to code thinking about green design into the DNA of an architecture firm. We'll talk about the HL23 tower that he designed over the High Line in New York City as well as the branding and feel of Peach Airlines, one of Japan's first budget airline. You'll get a first-hand glimpse of one of LA's most exciting architects working today as just another reason to come to Dwell on Design at the Los Angeles Convention Center.