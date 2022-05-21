Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
He made the shelving, cabinets, and shroud in the kitchen from a felled maple tree.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
The living room has views of the veranda and kitchen through sliding glass doors.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia influenced the design scheme of the home's addition. To visually integrate the form, architect Bruce Greenway took shorn-off pieces of rock and constructed a curving wall that extends into the house.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
This Toronto workspace designed by architect Anya Moryoussef features an 18-foot-long built-in floating desk with integrated storage.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
Tall windows wrapping around the living spaces ensure plenty of sunshine is invited inside.
"The primary suite is magical, complete with a dressing room, a bath with an antique copper bathtub, and a stone fireplace, all perched above a year-round stream meandering through the rocks underneath it,
“There’s confusion that the more expensive the design is, the more of a luxury it is. But expensive materials do not make the design,” Edna says.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
"In the guest bedroom, it really feels like you're on a boat. It's like you're part of nature,
