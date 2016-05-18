SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by See Spot Run

MX ideas

View 116 Photos
The couch swing was the last element of The House to be designed. "I wanted something comfortable and unique, but not weird," says Tarah. "In a stroke of genius, Drew suggested a couch swing." The piece was made by the couple in the garage just days before the first booking and is one of the guests’ favorite features.
The couch swing was the last element of The House to be designed. "I wanted something comfortable and unique, but not weird," says Tarah. "In a stroke of genius, Drew suggested a couch swing." The piece was made by the couple in the garage just days before the first booking and is one of the guests’ favorite features.
The main dining area in The House features a simple white dining table surrounded by black-painted chairs. The generous windows flood the space with natural light.
The main dining area in The House features a simple white dining table surrounded by black-painted chairs. The generous windows flood the space with natural light.
The kitchen features organic materials, such as wood and leather, with a matte-white quartz counter. "We wanted the space to feel uniquely warm and lived-in while achieving some modern aesthetic," says Tarah.
The kitchen features organic materials, such as wood and leather, with a matte-white quartz counter. "We wanted the space to feel uniquely warm and lived-in while achieving some modern aesthetic," says Tarah.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
Turn your kitchen scraps into green gold with our picks for sleek, stylish, and affordable composting bins.
Turn your kitchen scraps into green gold with our picks for sleek, stylish, and affordable composting bins.
Layered, rammed-earth walls link Dancing Light House to its desert landscape.
Layered, rammed-earth walls link Dancing Light House to its desert landscape.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.
“There are a lot of well-loved, well-used pieces that were destined for this house,” Andrea says of the couple’s furniture collection. They placed a solid alder Homestead table from Whittier Wood Furniture in the office, which also overlooks the pond.
“There are a lot of well-loved, well-used pieces that were destined for this house,” Andrea says of the couple’s furniture collection. They placed a solid alder Homestead table from Whittier Wood Furniture in the office, which also overlooks the pond.
They also added a floating teak shelf from Semihandmade, which was a pretty close match to the Lauan wood paneling in the rest of the house.
They also added a floating teak shelf from Semihandmade, which was a pretty close match to the Lauan wood paneling in the rest of the house.
Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
Campo Loft is surrounded by lush vegetation atop a mountainous hillside.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom features a Brizo Odin shower system and California Faucets. Object & Light pendants hang over the vanity cabinet, and the cabinet drawers are fitted with Made Measure leather tabs.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
The bathroom floor is made of 24" square terrazzo tiles from Concrete Collaborative. The walls and shower floor feature Heath Ceramics field tiles.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
Bel Air Remodel by Veneer Designs
“The buggy is a 1972 VW Meyers Manx dune buggy. We bought it last year and had quite a bit of work done to it so it can handle the rugged desert terrain with ease. We added a new frame, new suspension, new tires, new wiring, and a roll cage. The engine and the body are the only original elements.”
“The buggy is a 1972 VW Meyers Manx dune buggy. We bought it last year and had quite a bit of work done to it so it can handle the rugged desert terrain with ease. We added a new frame, new suspension, new tires, new wiring, and a roll cage. The engine and the body are the only original elements.”
A lap pool at the back of the property.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
A volumetrically expansive double-height living area serves as a generously proportioned "garden room," capturing vast sky and landscape views.
A volumetrically expansive double-height living area serves as a generously proportioned "garden room," capturing vast sky and landscape views.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.
The northern courtyard provides a secondary entry, as well as an outdoor shower.

96 more saves