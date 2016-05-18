MX ideas
The couch swing was the last element of The House to be designed. "I wanted something comfortable and unique, but not weird," says Tarah. "In a stroke of genius, Drew suggested a couch swing." The piece was made by the couple in the garage just days before the first booking and is one of the guests’ favorite features.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
96 more saves