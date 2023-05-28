The kitchen features a honed Ceasarstone rugged concrete island, concrete backsplash, antique white oak cabinetry, Thermador appliances and tobacco-stained oak base cabinetry.
Another view of the kitchen reveals fittingly minimalist black-and-white artwork.
Oak and concrete surfaces mingle in the kitchen, where views of the landscape are framed through a window and the sliding glass door that opens onto the cedar-clad patio.
The communal kitchen in the main house provides a space for guests to gather and cook together. This space is sleek and modern with hardware-less marine-grade plywood cabinets and a large, concrete island with seating.