The MODULIGHTOR building is the last publicly accessible masterpiece in New York by the architect Paul Rudolph (1918-1997), influential modernist and dean of the Yale School of Architecture in the sixties. He designed and built the townhouse between 1989 -1994 in mid-town Manhattan and it was initially earmarked to be commercial and residential rental units, since his own legendary penthouse was on Beekman Place (1977). The original, a commercial, non-descript wooden structure was dismantled and replaced with a steel structure. For the interior construction, Rudolph became his own contractor. In order to further the knowledge and appreciation of Paul Rudolph’s work, the Paul Rudolph Heritage Foundation offers the Paul Rudolph duplex for viewing by student groups and other visitors.

The MODULIGHTOR Building

Paul Rudolph

1989-1994

246 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022, USA

www.paulrudolphheritagefoundation.org