Modern Farmhouse - Golden Nugget Award Winner

Winner of the 2016 Golden Nugget award for "Best Custom Home under 4000sqft"

The Responsive Home project, a collaboration between TRI Pointe Group’s Pardee Homes, Hanley Wood’s BUILDER magazine, and Bobby Berk Interiors + Design is a discovery lab for research, design and building practices to understand and activate the Millennial home buyer, now and over the next several years as they become of home-buying age.

As a result of this collaboration, two concept homes, located within the Inspirada master-planned community in Henderson, Nevada were unveiled at the IBS show in Las Vegas in January 2016. These innovative homes are fun, quirky, and positively ooze personality, thanks in no small part to architects Bassenian Lagoni, landscape architects Anderson Baron and celebrity creative director Bobby Berk, who infused the designs with youthful energy.

By design, the Responsive Home answers present and longer-term ownership living needs, providing a new home that young buyers can attain, personalize, adapt to their needs, and live in a connected, accessible way. Available in two floor plans, the Contemporary Farmhouse and the Contemporary Transitional blend livability with modern function catering to the most important request according to younger buyers – more space, specifically outdoors.