Modern Designs from Umbra Shift

Umbra Shift focuses on modern influences in the design community. An extension of Umbra—a major international brand that sells household solutions in stores like Target and The Container Store—Umbra Shift focuses on both renowned and emerging designers, alongside an in-house design team dedicated to functional, aesthetically appealing designs. As a part of a large and established brand, Umbra Shift now seeks out high-design objects and furniture, making timeless design accessible to a broader audience.