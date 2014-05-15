Modern Brooklyn Row House Renovation

A Brooklyn couple transforms a 150-year-old house into an elegant home for the future.

When Helen Dealtry and Dan Barry found their dream home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, they were met with an almost blank canvas. The building, built between 1827 and 1845, was destroyed in a fire in 1995, damaging many of the original interior elements such as doors, moldings, and finishes. The couple sought help from Agencie Group architects and together they created a home that is both fit for contemporary living and respectful of the history of the row house. Agencie acted as architects, engineers, and builders, saving the couple a considerable amount of money. In the apartment, a duplex that occupies the lower two floors of the house, Dan, a musician who trades in securities, and Helen, a textile designer, mixed mid-century modern furniture with more contemporary pieces and added a sense of texture in elements such as ceilings and floors. The result: a spacious and light-filled home ready for the next 150 years.