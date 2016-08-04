MissUnderstood tables

The Rockabillies tables from the fifties had always captivated Tcherassi Vilató´s attention with their colorful spirit, peculiar shapes and materials. It served as a great inspiration, leading the designers into wanting to create their very own table, one with a very classy and playful twist, adapted to todays materials, technologies and needs. The Miss Understood tables reflect Tcherassi Vilató's spirit: young, playful, functional and different.