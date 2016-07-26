The Miske residence is a new 3,200 SF home located in San Diego. The clients were interested in developing a home that blended both Japanese and Southern California architecture. The house features traditional Japanese design features and forms such as Japanese gardens, bathrooms, kitchen and a “Genkan,” which is the traditional entry space into a Japanese home. Building materials include exposed steel, concrete and stucco. Part of the design intent was to create strong indoor-outdoor relationships with the landscape by designing gardens that overlap exterior and interior spaces as well as creating grand and intimate views to exterior landscape features.