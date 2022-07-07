SubscribeSign In
Collection by Anna Belyaev

Minty Fresh

The bedroom connects with the bathroom, which has a large Water Monopoly bath in Avocado.
A detail of the woven linen window coverings.
Curved forms reverberate throughout the property, including this spiral staircase that connects the two floors of the guesthouse.
Marble punctuates the refurbished bathroom.
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
A Trunk dining table by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
The master bedroom features a scalloped, light green headboard lined in Porta timber moldings.
Full-height, black sliding glass doors connect the interior spaces to the rear courtyard and enable indoor/outdoor living.
