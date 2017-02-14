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Collection by Trurogirl

Midcentury Modern Homes

Not my photos: Classic examples of Midcentury Homes

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Industrial designer Henry Dreyfuss designed the Princess phone, which was introduced in 1959 and marketed specifically to women and teenage girls as a bedside accessory.
Industrial designer Henry Dreyfuss designed the Princess phone, which was introduced in 1959 and marketed specifically to women and teenage girls as a bedside accessory.
The three-story home is in Upper Nichols Canyon, an area within the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.
The three-story home is in Upper Nichols Canyon, an area within the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.
This post-and-beam residence was recently updated with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and a pair of backup batteries.
This post-and-beam residence was recently updated with solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling, and a pair of backup batteries.

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