Collection by Mark Bufalini

MIDCENTURY


260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
Upon arrival, a large courtyard leads to the home's main entrance where a Mies van de Rohe-inspired living area awaits.
The bordered backyard sits nestled into the hillside, offering a secluded city escape.
Re-Open House plans
The increased square footage and the outdoor patios are welcome additions to the home.
The view from the kitchen.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
Floor Plan of the Brunson Residence
"We made the pool an L-shape to mimic the form of the home,
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.
All of the furnishings in the home were sourced by the Brunsons, and many are vintage midcentury designs, including a green Bertoia diamond chair and a vintage Florence Knoll couch. The wall-hanging is a vintage Stan Bitters screen, and the lamp is vintage David Cressey.