Mexico City: Day 2

My second day of design tourism in Mexico City was as good as the first, in no small part because I had what may have been the best meal of my life at the restaurant Pujol. Chef Enrique Olvera treated us to a dizzying array of courses all paired with a wine, beer, tequila, cocktail, or mescal. If I picked up any bug at all in Mexico it was gout. Delicious. Have a look at the slideshow to see ceramics, furniture, food, hotels, and me eating crickets. All photos were taken by the wonderfully talented Gabriela Prado.