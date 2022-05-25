Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by RFL

MCM

View 177 Photos
Floor Plan of the Clasen Residence
Floor Plan of the Clasen Residence
In another bathroom, a polka dot wallpaper print creates a playful atmosphere while the dark-toned vanity adds a more serious contrast.
In another bathroom, a polka dot wallpaper print creates a playful atmosphere while the dark-toned vanity adds a more serious contrast.
Clasen says that the home felt open, even though it's decades old, and she didn't touch its footprint. The refreshed view looks out onto various plants and trees.
Clasen says that the home felt open, even though it's decades old, and she didn't touch its footprint. The refreshed view looks out onto various plants and trees.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
Designer Raili Clasen forged through a challenging loan process to salvage a rundown property—saving its bocce court in the process.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
For the renovation of this Portland midcentury kitchen, Risa Boyer started by removing a wall and converting the former galley kitchen into an open plan that shares space with the living and dining areas. Now, the centerpiece of the kitchen is a generous island with plywood cabinetry veneered with vertical-grain Douglas fir and a Caesarstone counter with a waterfall treatment at one end.
For the renovation of this Portland midcentury kitchen, Risa Boyer started by removing a wall and converting the former galley kitchen into an open plan that shares space with the living and dining areas. Now, the centerpiece of the kitchen is a generous island with plywood cabinetry veneered with vertical-grain Douglas fir and a Caesarstone counter with a waterfall treatment at one end.
In a Portland home, Rise Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
In a Portland home, Rise Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
In total, the property includes two lots, with a flat pad and room for a pool in the middle.
In total, the property includes two lots, with a flat pad and room for a pool in the middle.
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
Although many kitchen redesigns aim for more openness, in John and Debby’s case, it made more sense to section off their sprawling kitchen into a smaller cooking area, a sizable butler’s pantry, and a snug TV room. The sculptural island and backsplash are made from Cararra marble.
Although many kitchen redesigns aim for more openness, in John and Debby’s case, it made more sense to section off their sprawling kitchen into a smaller cooking area, a sizable butler’s pantry, and a snug TV room. The sculptural island and backsplash are made from Cararra marble.

157 more saves