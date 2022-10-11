SubscribeSign In
Ren preserved the original footprint and massing of the 1956 ranch house while completely reenvisioning its circulation. She gutted the crowded interiors and inserted a new steel structure to create high ceilings and an open plan. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The oil painting over the living room sofa is Labyrinth Garden, by Darby Milbrath</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Thoughtfully placed elements, including built-in storage throughout, create a beautifully functional and well-sized house.
The wood stove and concrete hearth shelter a built-in reading nook, providing a cozy and relaxing atmosphere.
The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf stove and hood, Hansgrohe faucet, and Sugatsune cabinetry hardware.
The dark steel gives way to a pale interior with reclaimed maple floors and marine-grade Russian birch walls and ceilings.
