All the windows in the home were replaced with efficient triple-glazed timber sash windows, including in the first-floor family bathroom.
The living zones have been painted in Farrow & Ball’s Duck Pond green hue. The framed art work hanging over the yellow Loaf sofa is a print of David Hockney’s Montcalm Interior at 7 O'clock painting from a 1988 exhibition.
On the top floor, the roof was lifted out and replaced with a timber structure and exposed wood particle insulation. The higher ceilings allow more light to fill the space.