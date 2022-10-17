SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by L Brown

main floor ideas

View 31 Photos
Tyler fabricated the metal stair rail, which contrasts with the brick flooring in the entry, the wood stair treads, and the concrete flooring of the living area.
Tyler fabricated the metal stair rail, which contrasts with the brick flooring in the entry, the wood stair treads, and the concrete flooring of the living area.
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
Martin and Casey wrapped the interior in oriented strand board. The rough-and-ready finish contrasts with the cool tones and polished surfaces of the bathroom, which is clad in Polarity terrazzo from Fibonacci. “It’s a minimal approach maximized,” Martin says.
Martin and Casey wrapped the interior in oriented strand board. The rough-and-ready finish contrasts with the cool tones and polished surfaces of the bathroom, which is clad in Polarity terrazzo from Fibonacci. “It’s a minimal approach maximized,” Martin says.
An apartment by Studioarch + Partners revels in ample arcs, a dynamic floor plan, and pops of pastel.
An apartment by Studioarch + Partners revels in ample arcs, a dynamic floor plan, and pops of pastel.
Floor Plan of Fishtown Row House by Marina Barnes &amp; Thomas Pittlik
Floor Plan of Fishtown Row House by Marina Barnes &amp; Thomas Pittlik
A petite en-suite bathroom was added to the guest room.
A petite en-suite bathroom was added to the guest room.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
“They’re well-traveled New Englanders who had always lived in older, traditional homes,” Lane says of the clients. “They wanted a contemporary home with warmth, texture, and craft.”
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
A solid oak barn door and limestone floors in the utility room continue the material language of the main living spaces.
A solid oak barn door and limestone floors in the utility room continue the material language of the main living spaces.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
A large sliding door provides privacy.

11 more saves