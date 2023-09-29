SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Joyce puri

M house

View 10 Photos
From the sky
From the sky
Stone step
Stone step
The Entrée
The Entrée
The Cotage
The Cotage
A skylight spans across most of the primary bathroom. Baker used two different tile shapes in the same color for a custom pattern, and paired it with terrazzo on the floor.
A skylight spans across most of the primary bathroom. Baker used two different tile shapes in the same color for a custom pattern, and paired it with terrazzo on the floor.
The owners asked that their primary suite be calm and neutral. A Lawson Fenning credenza sits below the TV, and the entrance to the bathroom has pocket doors.
The owners asked that their primary suite be calm and neutral. A Lawson Fenning credenza sits below the TV, and the entrance to the bathroom has pocket doors.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The guest room is part of the addition off the kitchen, and can act as an ADU when necessary.
The guest room is part of the addition off the kitchen, and can act as an ADU when necessary.
A built-in desk sits right off the living area, beside plenty of closed storage. Baker's team thought that placing the pendant off center complemented the home's asymmetry.
A built-in desk sits right off the living area, beside plenty of closed storage. Baker's team thought that placing the pendant off center complemented the home's asymmetry.