Joe and Jeremy initially liked And And And in part because of the firm’s kitchen designs. “Annie and Daniel had done a kitchen for their own home that we loved,” says Jeremy. “It was beautiful and functional.” For the couple, the studio selected warm wood finishes accompanied by black soapstone counters, Forbo Marmoleum cabinets, and a copper faucet from Watermark Designs. The appliances are from Fisher & Paykel.