Love It or Hate It? Colorful Grout

Colorful grout is a great way to add a little energy to your space, capable of fending off sterile minimalism. But it can also be a bit reminiscent of fungus. What do you think? If you’re into it, what color would you choose?

Ana Luisa and Felipe chose a bright, canary yellow for their kitchen cupboards.
“This bathroom was inspired by ’70s cult horror film Suspiria by Dario Argento,” says Cluroe. “Film is always an influence on our work, and the use of color in that film is so dramatic in quite a camp way. We wanted to tap into that and see if we could go there.” The pink sink is by Kast, and the retro red taps are by Fantini.
The square tiles of the shower walls mimic the squares of the glass-block wall that delineates the bathroom.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
The tub and shower are sunken, reflecting the two levels in the rest of the apartment.
The kitchen work surface is crafted from terrazzo from InOpera, a company that reuses marble offcuts.
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
