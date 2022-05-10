Love It or Hate It? Colorful Grout
Colorful grout is a great way to add a little energy to your space, capable of fending off sterile minimalism. But it can also be a bit reminiscent of fungus. What do you think? If you’re into it, what color would you choose?
“This bathroom was inspired by ’70s cult horror film Suspiria by Dario Argento,” says Cluroe. “Film is always an influence on our work, and the use of color in that film is so dramatic in quite a camp way. We wanted to tap into that and see if we could go there.” The pink sink is by Kast, and the retro red taps are by Fantini.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
1 more save