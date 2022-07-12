The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
The main house is connected to the garage/workspace by a covered walkway with a green roof. "Planting the green roof was one of the coolest parts of the project for me,
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
The house for Kundan's mother, dubbed Chameli, is constructed of two 40 x 8 containers located next to the family's garden.
The dining table, a vintage piece found on 2dehands.be ("The Belgian Craigslist,
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The home's entry is adjacent to the primary suite.
After: By reorganizing the layout rather than expanding it, the redesign allows the open-plan room to function the way it always seemed intended.
Floor Plan of Oak Cliff Casita by Best Practice Architecture
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
As if the views over Lake Porovesi in central Finland weren’t inspiration enough, this shingle-clad workspace is a world unto itself, providing its filmmaker owner with a "private place for appreciating cinema,
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.