Cabinets hang from the ceiling around the kitchen, helping defining the area without obstructing the natural light that flows throughout the building.
The cabinets and staircase are made from local wood, the bean bag was a present from Bernjus.
After months of waiting for approvals to build a house in Sintra, Portugal, artist Chris Saunders decided to pivot, commissioning a custom tiny home on wheels from architecture studio Madeiguincho. The 200-square-foot house, with its honey-colored wood cladding and contrasting blond wood interior, suits Chris perfectly. “Since moving here I’ve simplified not only my way of living, but also my mentality and work ethic,” he says.
In the first-floor bathroom, the mermaid backsplash Caleb carved plays off the Hygge &amp; West “Mermaid” wallpaper.
The perimeter countertop is made from waxed cold-rolled steel. “I like materials that get better with age; this will fill up with color,” Caleb says.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
Unexpected pops of color with original tile work await in some of the bathrooms. "To purchase Westhope is to become the steward of a living masterpiece, a timeless treasure, an iconic residence awaiting its next great chapter,
Homeowner Amy Clark requested the restored front doors be painted red like an Eero Saarinen womb chair. The "hat" roof's original shingles and metal soffits were removed and replaced with Kebony wood.
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
The historic home sits tucked away along a long, private driveway, which it shares with the neighboring house, also designed by Hepworth.
Nestled high in the Hollywood Hills, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s former home is on the market for $6M.
"We wanted a very green space because those were the kinds of homes that we we've all grown up in where we had large open spaces," Parinita Narain says. "They always had space for plants and trees, so we wanted that."
As part of the surrounded wooden lot, the backyard offers a lush lawn and in-ground pool.
As part of the surrounded wooden lot, the backyard offers a lush lawn and in-ground pool.

