2008 | Scottsdale, AZ | Private Residence & Museum | 4,600 sq ft

The Logan Residence is first, a private museum, and second, a personal winter residence. Their art is one of the top contemporary collections in the world, and the goal was to make the architecture an equally significant addition. After several studies, it was mutually decided the program would be about multiple individually unique galleries, each with a different daylighting technique. The residence achieves its high aspirations, providing an easel for their incredible art collection plus a comforting home.