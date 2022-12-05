In addition to plenty of built-in storage, the chef's kitchen also features an oversized island, high-end Wolf appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook.
The architects reused much of the existing walnut cabinetry, giving it an ebonized finish for contrast.
The exposed brick was left alone to convey the building’s storied history.
The quartzite island in the kitchen is a grounding presence beneath the void and a focal point between the dining room and living room. The living room features a Gentry sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
The custom steelwork seen throughout the home was all done by Identity Construction, including the bar in the loft space that overlooks the living area.
A giant plywood scoop curves down from a row of clerestory windows in the loft, refracting light.
New Haven, Connecticut
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A specialist was hired to scrub layers of paint, plaster, and petroleum-based waterproof coating off the historic brickwork.
Drop ceilings were removed to uncover fir trusses.
It’s accessible from a mezzanine.
Gray Organschi Architecture performed the overhaul, including a 650-square-foot roof addition, reached by a wood staircase, that’s part of a five-bedroom inn for musicians.
