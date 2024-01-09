Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Shari Graham

Living Room Fireplace

The lobby at the entrance to the hotel features the consistently impressive views of the mountains that surround it, as well as a deck off of it with firepits.
In the kitchen, oak joinery and a minimal fireplace sit within a neutral, low-cost pine plywood wall.
The casual living room on the ground floor features a vintage cane chair, a Togo sofa by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset, and a portrait titled Matriarch by contemporary Danish artist Henrik Godsk.
