SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by sherry williams

Living Room

View 5 Photos
The original fireplace was updated by wrapping the brick with a gray concrete plaster that better matched the warm, modern feel of the home.
The original fireplace was updated by wrapping the brick with a gray concrete plaster that better matched the warm, modern feel of the home.
Jette Egelund, owner of the famed kitchen brand Vipp, builds a summer home that is a master class in Scandinavian coastal living.
Jette Egelund, owner of the famed kitchen brand Vipp, builds a summer home that is a master class in Scandinavian coastal living.