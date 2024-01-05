Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Caitlin Chenoweth

living room

A wood-burning fireplace and custom wood built-ins adorn the ground-floor living space. Large openings on both sides make the interior space feel like it is part of the outdoors.
The only new furniture items were a pair of couches that a were a gift from O’Reilly’s grandmother when they moved in.
The wall joins the ceiling with a subtle curve that softens the angularity of the fireplace and relaxes the room.
The living room sits below a vaulted ceiling with wooden beams and two skylights.
Vintage refinished cone fireplace. Custom living room birch bench - storing board games, local books, firewood, and record player.
