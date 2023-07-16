“There’s something about it that feels very contextual to where it is—on a little teeny hill, looking out over the Dry Creek Valley, and there’s nothing else artful around,” says Louis.
BEFORE: The strong architecture just needed a refresh.
Because the home itself used so much wood, Carine leaned on other natural materials like linen and leather for the furnishings. In the living room, a Design Within Reach sectional is paired with a Timothy Oulton coffee table. The side table is from Formations; the chair is Cassoni.