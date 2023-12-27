Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Caitlin Ingraham

Living Room

View 5 Photos
Now positioned as they are at the top of the home, the living room and dining room have ten-foot high ceilings and wide open views of the water.
A pair of black leather butterfly chairs face off with Corbusier ottomans in front of the concrete-edged fireplace.
The living room, which boasts spectacular views, features a new fireplace, Hans Wegner shell chairs and a Warren Platner coffee table.
