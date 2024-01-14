SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Alex Wu

Living room

View 4 Photos
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"We used the same materials everywhere,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"We used the same materials everywhere,
The couple has about 3,000 square feet of living space and 1,000 square feet of office space. There is currently two finished bedrooms, but they've "pre-plumbed
The couple has about 3,000 square feet of living space and 1,000 square feet of office space. There is currently two finished bedrooms, but they've "pre-plumbed