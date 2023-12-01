Maple shelves were stained to match the cabinets, joined by white quartz on the counters.
One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
Original acrylic screens, which close off the kitchen and line the floor-to-ceiling windows, are a signature design element. “We took almost museum-quality care of them,” says Lee.
Creative director Ashley Sargent Price updated the kitchen of her family’s Ohio midcentury with Donald Judd–inspired cabinets, Calacatta marble countertops, and terrazzo floor tiles.
The light-filled chef's kitchen presents long countertops, high-end appliances, and sliding glass doors that open up to a spacious deck overlooking the backyard.
Exposed beams sweep across the main living areas, enhancing the home's dramatic design.
While the home's three bedrooms await upstairs, the lower level presents a second suite with its own entry, making it an ideal flex space for guest quarters, ADU, or office.
The light and airy kitchen now overlooks the open-plan living space. To the left, where the entry once was, is a small home office.
Original to the home, this powder room with floating vanity was pink. This theme was carried forward and embellished.
Kitchen spills upon the interior atrium.
Terrazzo floors unify the space and reflect the bright light.
The piano room is adorned with a pair of early-19th-century family portraits from the maternal side of John’s family in Upstate New York
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.