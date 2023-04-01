All of the materials were selected for their eco-friendliness, with FSC-Certified wood was used for both the exterior and interior paneling.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
In the living room, Two Mario Botta chairs look towards the new fireplace, a Memphis coffee table and an original leaded-glass window. The rug is designed by Faye Toogood for CC Tapis. Happy the dog sits on a sofa from Toronto’s Home Societe.
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
Marble covers the backsplash, and new upper cabinets inset with fluted glass were added.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
The quartzite island in the kitchen is a grounding presence beneath the void and a focal point between the dining room and living room. The living room features a Gentry sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.