Living room
Additions of color in the interior are minimal, but when they are included, they make a lasting impact, such as with this rainbow art piece by local artist Roi James. “Although we had commissioned the piece based on a recent show we went to, I don’t think either of us realized that it would work so well with our [colorful] cookbook display [in the dining area],” Flournoy admitted. The rug and brass side table are from West Elm, the couches from Scott+Cooner. The butterfly chairs were custom made by Robert Smith.
The drawing room, the couple’s principal entertaining space, contains many highlights of the exhibition, including two Tonico lounge chairs by Sergio Rodrigues; a jacaranda bench by Alberto Reis; a leather-and-rosewood sling chair fabricated by Liceu de Artes e Oficios de São Paulo; and drawings by the contemporary Brazilian artist Paulo Climachauska. "Furniture is more beautiful with a patina—and this comes from years of careful and loving use." —Kathryn Smith
The residents removed vestiges of bad renovations from the past. “The 11-foot ceiling had been lowered in some rooms, which was a popular thing to do in Sweden in the 1970s in order to save energy,” Martin explains. “Some of the stucco had been destroyed, so we re-created both ceilings and windows.” The restored floors are original; the residents also removed and replaced all the electrical outlets, switches, and door handles. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017