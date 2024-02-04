SubscribeSign In
The large living room doorway was preserved and frames views of the original staircase that was restored with the treads, risers and balustrades painted Benjamin Moore Black. The mahogany handrail was sanded down to its raw color and finished in a water-based clear coat.
Above the atelier are the kitchen, dining room, and living room—each placed on a separate floor.
The owners of this 2,800-square-foot, remodeled ranch house in Del Mar wanted to incorporate the house’s original ranch vibes as well as Scandinavian elements.
"We needed furniture that could be easily wiped down and rid of sand from the beach and dirt from our hikes; a leather sofa was a must," she says. Jorie added a daybed to the living area as an extra space to sleep, if needed.
At a five-bedroom pied-a-terre in the Hamptons, Ishka Designs employs a lighter, more monochromatic palette for a repeat client; the design emphasizes the plentiful daylight the living and dining areas receive from double-height windows.
Melanie Gaither Interiors selected light, beachy furnishing and finishes to match the view outside Haystack Rock Getaway. A deck outside the living room extends the connection to the ocean.
All of the furniture and bespoke elements in the apartments reference the connected courtyard—in their design language as well as through their material composition.
The Kinuta A-DT01 dining table was inspired by “the crude beauty and roughness of the demolished Kinuta apartment interiors prior to their restoration.” The structure of the table is meant to reflect the apartments’ geometric design.
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
That’s how Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, came to live in the top of what was once a chapel. As you step into their apartment, large arched windows hint at its ecclesiastical past, but the couple’s eye-catching textiles and artworks—set against pristine white walls—make the biggest impression.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
