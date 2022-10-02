The main living area embraces a monochromatic palette, softened with wood accents. Jenn Fortin found the faux cow hide rug and sofa at IKEA and the spider-like chandelier on Wayfair. The black leather chair is from Jordan’s Furniture and the geometric dining table is by Canadel (made in Canada).
Hemlock beams lend warmth to the living space, which is outfitted with a pair of 1970s director’s chairs.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.