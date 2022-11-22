SubscribeSign In
Living

The southwest-facing corner with the wood stove and the forest views is the spot in the home Emilie loves best. “It’s the spot where we do everything,” she says.
Handa kept it simple with the palette: black, white and wood.
The double-height ceiling makes the living room of this compact cabin feel downright grand.
