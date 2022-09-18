Dwell House
Collection by
Charlotte Ong
Home office.
A built-in bench at the entry provides storage—a boon, granted the home’s compact footprint.
The informal side entrance leads right into the open living space, which hosts a family room, dining room, and kitchen.
A whitewashed oak bench installed under the window provides additional seating and storage.
A recessed sitting area forms ante spaces to bedrooms behind and provides quiet respite and more display space. Walls lined in groove timber to add character and texture
Large windows can be stepped through and connect the new living spaces with the backyard. Built-in bench seats provide convenient storage.
A built-in bench by the window is a cozy perch for Tyler. The herringbone flooring looks like wood but is actually man-made.
Mateo plays on a built-in bench along one wall in the kitchen.
A look at the main entryway. “The interior is a celebration of Douglas fir. It has a warm, orangey richness to it that feels welcoming,
