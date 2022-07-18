Living
The vista through the trees to the lake was one of the first things that attracted Heather and Brad to the home. The Marvin Essential windows offer sweeping views and invite the outside in, creating a vibrant backdrop to family life that changes with the seasons. “We changed all of the windows to add nearly double the amount of glass to the house,” reveals Heather. “We love how it lets in such incredible light and captures our great views!”
The open-concept main living area, which connects to the dining room and kitchen, is the residents’ favorite part of the home. Soaring ceilings, black aluminum-clad windows, and Carrara marble floors make this central gathering place feel vast. Warm, natural textures are brought in through the Eames molded plywood chairs, brown Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chairs, and natural wooden slab table on steel legs.