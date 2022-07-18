SubscribeSign In
The vista through the trees to the lake was one of the first things that attracted Heather and Brad to the home. The Marvin Essential windows offer sweeping views and invite the outside in, creating a vibrant backdrop to family life that changes with the seasons. “We changed all of the windows to add nearly double the amount of glass to the house,” reveals Heather. “We love how it lets in such incredible light and captures our great views!”
“Living in a climate that experiences the highest of high temps and lowest of low temps, quality windows are so important,” says Heather. “We love that our home feels cozy all year long and the bright sun that shines inside year round, which makes us all happier people.”
The new layout took over the original, unused attic by vaulting the roof. Besides adding more light and space, the graphic wood design also brings in dimension.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
Flagstone flooring throughout is a nod to the home’s midcentury era. All of the windows had to be replaced, but many were kept in the same spot as the original.
The open-concept main living area, which connects to the dining room and kitchen, is the residents’ favorite part of the home. Soaring ceilings, black aluminum-clad windows, and Carrara marble floors make this central gathering place feel vast. Warm, natural textures are brought in through the Eames molded plywood chairs, brown Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chairs, and natural wooden slab table on steel legs.
