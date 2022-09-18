SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Charlotte Ong

Living

View 4 Photos
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
"A majority of the existing roof was removed to frame the new second floor,
"A majority of the existing roof was removed to frame the new second floor,