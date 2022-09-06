SubscribeSign In
LIOHI: Chunky Knobs

Natural light entered the original apartment through three sides plus a skylight. A wall that blocked light between the bedroom and main living area was replaced with a custom 10-foot-long barn door, which was outfitted with coat hooks from Design Within Reach that the residents used as pulls. The dining table is from Mohr McPherson.
An angular yellow handrail folds over to meet a pink newel post, joined together by a red circular button. The stair is painted deep blue to accentuate its presence in the room.
The arched motif was repeated in the new cabinet pulls, designed by Brit and fabricated by Derek out of white oak ($179). The counters are a terrazzo lookalike, the Blanco Terrazzo Solid Surfacing countertops from Formica, that the couple templated and installed themselves ($2,110). "I love the look of the solid surface countertops because I really wanted terrazzo, but it was just not in the budget to go that route," says Brit.
All cabinets have been designed with a pull-out function that utilizes the full depth of the furniture. A ladder has been added to the the cabinets on each side of the wall that lead the children into their own private sleeping cabinet.
The Bishop Credenza’s strong form and striking color finds balance with its gently rounded corners. “The idea was to take a common form and soften the edges,” says Fenning of the design. “We like playing with this idea of hard edges and soft edges.”
Custom design extends to the smallest of details in this home, including the pulls on custom built-ins designed by Loft Kolasiński and created by local craftsman.
Throughout the kitchen and dining spaces, the ceiling is painted in Dulux Wellbeing green. This continues along the underside of the staircase to help accentuate its form. The cupboards beneath the stair are painted in a deep blue, with circular red finger pulls. The couple’s son, Mo, uses the small cupboard as a hiding spot. “You spend so much time thinking about people and how people will use the space,” says architect Catrina Stewart. “It’s amazing to walk in and often be surprised at how pieces are evolving as the kids grow up.”
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
The main living space was previously two separate volumes with different floor and ceiling heights. To make the queen-size Murphy bed clear the kitchen cabinets, Ash had to cut a curve into the corner of the mattress.
A curved slot above the living room is designed to grab the northern light and pull it all the way down through the home. The arched shape references the original shape of the hallway walls. "We used this form in a few areas: bathroom enclosures, bathroom windows, and this skylight," explains Ben Peake, an associate at the firm. "The concave [scalloped] form is also seen in the wainscotting, and the dining room table and the coffee table legs."
Terrazzo flooring and a board-formed concrete ceiling add texture, while full-height cabinetry accented with bespoke, round wood handles provides plenty of hidden storage.
In the kitchen, the pair splurged on Arabescato marble and saved on Ikea cabinets, then attached Dots from Muuto as oversize pulls.
The lighting, tile, and drawer pulls all feature a circular form that was inspired by the home's curves.
Harry said: "The inclusion of Australian product in this design was integral given its context." Kitchen joinery in affordable soft sage laminate sports the leather recessed pull from Made Measure and timber door hardware from In-Teria.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
The open-plan area is lined with custom plywood cabinets.
