LIOHI: Chunky Knobs
Natural light entered the original apartment through three sides plus a skylight. A wall that blocked light between the bedroom and main living area was replaced with a custom 10-foot-long barn door, which was outfitted with coat hooks from Design Within Reach that the residents used as pulls. The dining table is from Mohr McPherson.
The arched motif was repeated in the new cabinet pulls, designed by Brit and fabricated by Derek out of white oak ($179). The counters are a terrazzo lookalike, the Blanco Terrazzo Solid Surfacing countertops from Formica, that the couple templated and installed themselves ($2,110). "I love the look of the solid surface countertops because I really wanted terrazzo, but it was just not in the budget to go that route," says Brit.
Throughout the kitchen and dining spaces, the ceiling is painted in Dulux Wellbeing green. This continues along the underside of the staircase to help accentuate its form. The cupboards beneath the stair are painted in a deep blue, with circular red finger pulls. The couple’s son, Mo, uses the small cupboard as a hiding spot. “You spend so much time thinking about people and how people will use the space,” says architect Catrina Stewart. “It’s amazing to walk in and often be surprised at how pieces are evolving as the kids grow up.”
The bathroom vanity, with a countertop made of Pacifica millennial pink retro mix terrazzo from Concrete Collaborative, was one of the most complex parts of the project. “Curved forms are a lot of work,” Ash says. The designer’s inspiration for the curved motif and color palette came from an antique stained glass window.
A curved slot above the living room is designed to grab the northern light and pull it all the way down through the home. The arched shape references the original shape of the hallway walls. "We used this form in a few areas: bathroom enclosures, bathroom windows, and this skylight," explains Ben Peake, an associate at the firm. "The concave [scalloped] form is also seen in the wainscotting, and the dining room table and the coffee table legs."
