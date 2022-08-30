Limewash Walls
The dark green tones of the Panama rug (in the aptly named Kale colorway) work with the dark timber furniture and potted plant to evoke a sense of the natural world and bring character to an otherwise minimal interior. “The new jute rugs are so versatile, working across many different decorative styles,” says Armadillo co-founder, Jodie Fried.
The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from 100-year-old wood purchased at Sliverado Salvage. There’s a breakfast nook and a nine-foot island finished in Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster often used in Moroccan architecture, creating a communal and open space that flows into the living room. "Tadelakt is such a beautiful material and provides an old-world, earthy feeling, but using it is very labor-intensive," says Elaine.
The master bedroom has a small foyer that gives access to its walk in closet and bathroom. The foyer culminates in the room with its north facing wall having a huge window. A deep burgundy upholstered bed with a lime textured finished wall in beige tone sits facing the balcony. Veneer backdrops adds to the rich tones of the bed and wall. Play of curvatures in small places add up to the effect of elegance in the entire space. A day couch from Hanuzzi in wood and fabric is placed in front of the window. Décor is not overdone to keep in line with the low maintenance approach.
“Admittedly, I’m really excited about the green room,” says McKinley. “This living room is bold and fresh in a way that isn’t overpowering. I feel like its aesthetic further nurtures the space’s contemporary charm. We were proud to work with Domingue on the finish, which is all lime-based – the depth and texture they are able to capture is truly unparalleled!”
