SubscribeSign In
Collection by Dwell

Limewash Walls

View 26 Photos
Dining Room with lime-wash walls & dining room set found at a re-uzit store.
Dining Room with lime-wash walls & dining room set found at a re-uzit store.
Toffee-colored MDF wood used to demarcated the staircase contrasts with the richly textured Mortex floor and bright lime wash walls.
Toffee-colored MDF wood used to demarcated the staircase contrasts with the richly textured Mortex floor and bright lime wash walls.
In the dining room, which connects to an addition via a 10-foot-tall cased opening, a vintage pedestal table and hutch complement C side chairs by Chuch Estudio.
In the dining room, which connects to an addition via a 10-foot-tall cased opening, a vintage pedestal table and hutch complement C side chairs by Chuch Estudio.
Each level of the 2,029-square-foot home offers thoughtful details including coarsened stone, weathered wood, chalky lime-wash, and aged copper.
Each level of the 2,029-square-foot home offers thoughtful details including coarsened stone, weathered wood, chalky lime-wash, and aged copper.
Kitchen | Nabu Villa Joshua Tree
Kitchen | Nabu Villa Joshua Tree
"I decided to use textiles instead of framed paintings on the walls, and the curtains have been sewn together from antique fabrics and raw silk,
"I decided to use textiles instead of framed paintings on the walls, and the curtains have been sewn together from antique fabrics and raw silk,
The red marsala color palette with lime wash texture bursts out from behind the black lacquered door in the foyer as soon as we enter the house.
The red marsala color palette with lime wash texture bursts out from behind the black lacquered door in the foyer as soon as we enter the house.
Straghan outfitted the living room with lime plaster walls, Douglas fir flooring, and a large window that supplies plenty of natural light.
Straghan outfitted the living room with lime plaster walls, Douglas fir flooring, and a large window that supplies plenty of natural light.
The dark green tones of the Panama rug (in the aptly named Kale colorway) work with the dark timber furniture and potted plant to evoke a sense of the natural world and bring character to an otherwise minimal interior. “The new jute rugs are so versatile, working across many different decorative styles,” says Armadillo co-founder, Jodie Fried.
The dark green tones of the Panama rug (in the aptly named Kale colorway) work with the dark timber furniture and potted plant to evoke a sense of the natural world and bring character to an otherwise minimal interior. “The new jute rugs are so versatile, working across many different decorative styles,” says Armadillo co-founder, Jodie Fried.
Deep navy lime-wash walls together with Victorian tiles add alluring charm to this en suite bath.
Deep navy lime-wash walls together with Victorian tiles add alluring charm to this en suite bath.
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from 100-year-old wood purchased at Sliverado Salvage. There’s a breakfast nook and a nine-foot island finished in Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster often used in Moroccan architecture, creating a communal and open space that flows into the living room. "Tadelakt is such a beautiful material and provides an old-world, earthy feeling, but using it is very labor-intensive," says Elaine.
The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from 100-year-old wood purchased at Sliverado Salvage. There’s a breakfast nook and a nine-foot island finished in Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster often used in Moroccan architecture, creating a communal and open space that flows into the living room. "Tadelakt is such a beautiful material and provides an old-world, earthy feeling, but using it is very labor-intensive," says Elaine.
The master bedroom has a small foyer that gives access to its walk in closet and bathroom. The foyer culminates in the room with its north facing wall having a huge window. A deep burgundy upholstered bed with a lime textured finished wall in beige tone sits facing the balcony. Veneer backdrops adds to the rich tones of the bed and wall. Play of curvatures in small places add up to the effect of elegance in the entire space. A day couch from Hanuzzi in wood and fabric is placed in front of the window. Décor is not overdone to keep in line with the low maintenance approach.
The master bedroom has a small foyer that gives access to its walk in closet and bathroom. The foyer culminates in the room with its north facing wall having a huge window. A deep burgundy upholstered bed with a lime textured finished wall in beige tone sits facing the balcony. Veneer backdrops adds to the rich tones of the bed and wall. Play of curvatures in small places add up to the effect of elegance in the entire space. A day couch from Hanuzzi in wood and fabric is placed in front of the window. Décor is not overdone to keep in line with the low maintenance approach.
"The walls are all done up with local finishes, painted with lime and various pigments from the region," says Gabriele Salini, Palazzo Daniele's co-owner.
"The walls are all done up with local finishes, painted with lime and various pigments from the region," says Gabriele Salini, Palazzo Daniele's co-owner.
The heart of Numeroventi is the artist residency.
The heart of Numeroventi is the artist residency.
“Admittedly, I’m really excited about the green room,” says McKinley. “This living room is bold and fresh in a way that isn’t overpowering. I feel like its aesthetic further nurtures the space’s contemporary charm. We were proud to work with Domingue on the finish, which is all lime-based – the depth and texture they are able to capture is truly unparalleled!”
“Admittedly, I’m really excited about the green room,” says McKinley. “This living room is bold and fresh in a way that isn’t overpowering. I feel like its aesthetic further nurtures the space’s contemporary charm. We were proud to work with Domingue on the finish, which is all lime-based – the depth and texture they are able to capture is truly unparalleled!”
On the parlor level, the pigmented plaster walls eschew the finish of paint. A modest reveal between the ceiling plane and the walls ingeniously accommodates a concealed picture rail that runs the perimeter of the room. The 1968 painting above the sofa is by op-artist Julian Stanczak.
On the parlor level, the pigmented plaster walls eschew the finish of paint. A modest reveal between the ceiling plane and the walls ingeniously accommodates a concealed picture rail that runs the perimeter of the room. The 1968 painting above the sofa is by op-artist Julian Stanczak.

6 more saves