The master bedroom has a small foyer that gives access to its walk in closet and bathroom. The foyer culminates in the room with its north facing wall having a huge window. A deep burgundy upholstered bed with a lime textured finished wall in beige tone sits facing the balcony. Veneer backdrops adds to the rich tones of the bed and wall. Play of curvatures in small places add up to the effect of elegance in the entire space. A day couch from Hanuzzi in wood and fabric is placed in front of the window. Décor is not overdone to keep in line with the low maintenance approach.