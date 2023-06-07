SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Suzanne

lighting

View 4 Photos
Thin, slatted wood paneling adds warmth to this bathroom.
Thin, slatted wood paneling adds warmth to this bathroom.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.
New plantings provide privacy for the glass-walled shower in the master bathroom. The matte black fixtures are by Phoenix.